Fife Zoo and charity team up to offer new chances to work with animals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ladybank venue is working with Lucky Ewe, based near New Gilston, to give more people experience working outdoors.

After completing their initial 12-week internship at Lucky Ewe’s smallholding, volunteers will have the opportunity to gain further experiences with a diversity of different exotic species at Fife Zoo. Both organisations plan for their volunteers to gain different transferrable skills for life in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research in the health benefits of animals on people is still relatively new. Interacting with animals has been shown to decrease levels of stress-related hormone cortisol, and lower blood pressure. Other studies have found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood.

Fife Zoo, home to a variety of animals such as endangered Grevy’s zebra, meerkats and lemurs (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Lucky Ewe offers young interns a chance to experience farming, animal husbandry and food production through beneficial placements for those in need in the community and adult volunteering opportunities.

Fife Zoo, home to a variety of animals such as endangered Grevy’s zebra, meerkats and lemurs, is currently expanding as part of a ten-year master plan.

Mike Knight, zoo director, said, “We’re delighted to have formed this partnership to give more people from a diversity of backgrounds the opportunity to gain experience working outdoors and in animal husbandry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad