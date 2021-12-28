Fifers urged to explore region’s stunning gardens this winter

Fifers are being urged to get out and explore the region’s most stunning gardens this winter.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 9:41 am

St Andrews Botanic Gardens, Cambo Gardens at Kingsbarns and Hill of Tarvit near Cupar are amongst dozens of Scottish gardens that will remain open throughout the winter.

These green oases offer space to explore, to enjoy the fresh air and to meet family and friends and they’ve played a huge part in helping visitors to maintain their health and wellbeing during the last two years.

Read More

Read More
85 new homes planned for site of former primary school in Fife town

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

St Andrews Botanic Gardens

Now, Discover Scottish Gardens, the network of more than 400 gardens, nurseries and estates across the country, has been backed by VisitScotland to boost its website, allowing days out to be planned in advance.

Visitors can now search discoverscottishgardens.org for family activities, dog-friendly gardens, accessible spaces and cafes.

Joanna Macpherson, director of Discover Scottish Gardens, says thousands discovered Scotland’s gardens for the first time during the pandemic.

She said: .“Overnight the visitor profile changed. Suddenly we were seeing young people and families with children who had never set foot in a garden before.

“What they’ve discovered is that there’s so much to see and discover - from the bugs, frogs and squirrels that delight children, to a huge range of unusual trees and plants.

“And many people have been using gardens for exercise and for places to meet up with family and friends.

“We want people to keep on enjoying the gardens during the winter months and discover the beauty that only unfolds when there’s frost or snow on the ground or highly-scented winter plants are in flower.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V