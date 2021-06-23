The charity’s much-loved events are aiming to return later this summer- but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

Anyone who signs up between June 21 and July 4 can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJUNE30.

Race for Life 2019 at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Entries are open now for Pretty Muddy, a mud-splatted obstacle course which is at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy on Sunday August 22.

Adult and child events are available.

The day will also feature 3K, 5K or 10K events, open to all ages and abilities.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across Scotland’s capital to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year.

“So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

Participants will set off on the course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups.

Lisa added: “We’ll also ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.

Visit raceforlife.org to enter.

