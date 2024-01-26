A local Fife missing pets organisation – all4paws Fife - a small voluntary run group with the aim to help reunite owners with their missing dogs are also involved in the hunt for Millie.A spokesperson for that group said: “Millie has been missing three weeks now. We have searched day and night every day in all weathers, and although we’ve had a few possible sightings there’s been nothing for some time now.“We have put posters all over the town., and ask people if they see her do not chase her but take a photo, observe where she goes, note the time, and only if she does approach enough to safely pick her up, then please do.“We wondered if someone may have taken her in or is feeding her, maybe this person doesn’t have social media, and that’s why we have turned to the press for help publicising this missing dog case.”all4paws Fife has also been using technology in the shape of drones and search dogs as well as going door-to-door for any information..All4paws Fife commented further: “She is a bit of a celebrity for the wrong reasons in Glenrothes now. Her family are distraught, just heartbroken and need her home. This is a small voluntary run group with the aim to help reunite owners with their missing dogs.”