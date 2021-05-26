Greener Kirkcaldy launches 'come and try' offer as it brings e-bikes to town
Community organisation, Greener Kirkcaldy is running an event next month for people to try out e-bikes in the town.
Participants can choose from a selection of e-bikes, before going out on a led bike ride along the coast and up to Ravenscraig Park on one of the bikes.
Susan Jeynes, active travel development worker, said: “There is growing interest in e-bikes at the moment.
"They are a great option for people who would like an extra boost when cycling, allowing people to cycle further and faster than they would on a regular bike.
“This event is a great opportunity to try out an e-bike for free before deciding if people want to buy one.”
Lang Toun Cycles and Electric Bikes Scotland will both be at the event, lending out a selection of their electric bikes. People have the option to borrow an e-bike from Lang Toun Cycles for up to a month, or to buy one.
Booking is essential as spaces are limited. Visit www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events.