Historic Incholm Abbey opens to visitors for 2023 tourist season

Inchcolm Abbey has re-opened to visitors.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:57 BST

Historic Scotland included it among a number of historic sites in its seasonal programme for 2023.

The abbey sits on Inchcolm Island in the Firth of Forth and is home to some of Scotland’s best-preserved monastic buildings.

The island was originally settled in the early 1100s, and was used by Augustinian brethren until the Protestant Reformation of 1560. However, Inchcolm Island and its abbey continued to serve a vital role in the defence of Scotland right up until the Second World War.

Inchcolm Abbey on Inchcolm Island
It will be open daily from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Other local seasonal attractions, which incorporate some of Scotland’s most iconic sites, will also open their doors once more, with other year-round sites reopening to visitors following a prioritised programme of works in the face of accelerating climate change.

These include Aberdour Castle, which re-opens on April 7. Access restrictions were put in place at the 11th century site as a safety precaution while HES introduced new measures to manage the impact of climate change on its heritage assets. Whilst this is not an issue unique to Scotland, HES is one of the first to proactively tackle it.

Craig Mearns, director of operations at HES, said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors to so many of our historic sites this season, with members of the public being able to explore much-loved heritage attractions across the country.

“We hope as many people as possible explore Scotland’s world-famous historic environment this spring. From castles, palaces and abbeys to museums, brochs and towers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Some partial restrictions may remain in place at some sites while the high-level masonry programme is ongoing.

Booking in advance is recommended at all ticketed sites. Information about individual sites, including opening dates and times, can be found at historyawaits.scot.

