In Pictures: Family and friends of Amazon in Fife enjoy summer fun day

Families and friends of employees were invited to join the outdoor celebration that featured inflatables, outdoor games, funfair rides and food stalls.

The celebration was organised as a thank you to the Dunfermline team for their great work delivering for customers across the UK.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) team was also invited to attend the event, and for every guest who attended, Amazon in Dunfermline donated £1 to the charity, raising a total of £1023.

Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “We all had such a great day, and it was fantastic to see so many team members having fun with their friends and families.

"Everyone enjoyed fun games, good food and time spent together. I’d like to thank our team and their families for coming along and making it a brilliant day.”

Lara MacDonald, senior corporate partnerships executive at CHAS, added: “Everyone had a great time – and the weather really held out for us.

“The money raised from the event will help CHAS to ensure that no one is left to face the death of their child alone.”

