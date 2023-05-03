News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
7 minutes ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
2 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
4 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
9 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
9 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Kinghorn Loch launches ‘come and try’ open day  with free taster sessions

Fifers can tackle part in a ‘come and try’ day at Kinghorn Loch this month.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:03 BST

Organised by Craigencalt Trust, together with clubs which use the loch, it takes place on Saturday, May 13 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. It aims to encourage people to try a new water-sport and outdoor activity. The loch offers canoeing, sailing, paddle-boarding and radio-controlled boats and more with the sports clubs offering a free taster - you just need to bring a change of clothes if participating.

There are other activities too. The market garden will be open with planting and seedling activities, and veg boxes to buy. Visitors can also take a pleasant walk through the woodland to the bird hide and quietly watch the swan on her island nest close by, or just watch the birdlife with their fledglings out on the water. Refreshments will be available for those who just want to enjoy an afternoon in the fresh air.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The come and try day is at Kinghorn LochThe come and try day is at Kinghorn Loch
The come and try day is at Kinghorn Loch
Related topics:Kinghorn Loch