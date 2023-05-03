Kinghorn Loch launches ‘come and try’ open day  with free taster sessions

Organised by Craigencalt Trust, together with clubs which use the loch, it takes place on Saturday, May 13 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. It aims to encourage people to try a new water-sport and outdoor activity. The loch offers canoeing, sailing, paddle-boarding and radio-controlled boats and more with the sports clubs offering a free taster - you just need to bring a change of clothes if participating.

There are other activities too. The market garden will be open with planting and seedling activities, and veg boxes to buy. Visitors can also take a pleasant walk through the woodland to the bird hide and quietly watch the swan on her island nest close by, or just watch the birdlife with their fledglings out on the water. Refreshments will be available for those who just want to enjoy an afternoon in the fresh air.