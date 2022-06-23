LOOK: Amazing aerial shots of the Glastonbury site

Glastonbury is back – and the crowds are back too. These amazing aerial shots show the sheer scale of the festival

By Kayt Turner
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 1:01 pm

For the first time in three years, fans are back at Worthy Farm for the Glastonbury Festival.

More than 200,000 festival-goers will be there for the three day event, headlined by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

1. Early birds

Although the festival doesn't officially begin until Friday, but because of the train strikes, the gates opened to campers 24 hours earlier than usual

Photo: Yui Mok

2. Sunset pic

A festivalgoer takes a photo of the sunset from above the site of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Photo: Yui Mok

3. Aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site in Somerset, England, June 23, 2022, where fans have descended for the first time in three years. See SWNS story SWBRglasto. More than 200,000 festival-goers will arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the event, headlined by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

If you don't want to camp, luxury yurts and caravans are available - for a price

Photo: James Dadzitis / SWNS

Due to the train strikes, the campsite opened a day earlier than normal and more people than usual have driven to the site.

Photo: James Dadzitis / SWNS

