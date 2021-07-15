Looking back: 20 pictures of the crowds at Party at the Palace in 2017
The announcement that this year’s Party at the Palace event in Linlithgow has been cancelled will be met with sadness and disappointment from music fans.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 12:30 pm
Organisers had hoped they would be able to host the three-day festival in August, but unfortunately the easing of restrictions as a result of the pandemic will not allow it this year. It's the second year they have been forced to pull the plug. So, we thought we’d take a look back to happier times and pictures of some of the happy revellers from the festival in 2017.
