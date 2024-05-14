New allotments snapped up as community growing site opens in Fife town
The space, at the newly built Railway Terrace in the town, was given to the community, and has been created in memory of Michael and Anne Thomson of Newark Farm, who were also keen amateur gardeners. The site was constructed between Lochay Homes and Fife Council.
The site, which has been created with £50,000 of local authority funding, has 39 plots, including starter plots, a community growing space, a polytunnel, a meeting space, storage facilities and a Portaloo.It will be run by St Monans Allotment Association. All plots are currently let. To join the waiting list, please contact allotments @fife.co.uk
John Kirk, who chairs the association, said: “We really appreciate the time and effort spent in creating this excellent resource for the local community. It is great to see such a diverse group of people from the East Neuk forming into a community and benefiting from the growing experience.
“Young and old having fun and being introduced to people they would otherwise never have met. It’s especially pleasing to see the number of children and young people taking part. Hopefully, this allotment has planted the seeds for a lifetime interest in gardening and growing food.”
Many of the new plot holders were on site, along with the horticultural trainers from Sow ‘n’ Grow, a Fife based social enterprise which provides a service to all new growers, along with representatives from the school, town, Fife Council and Lochay Homes. The poly tunnel will also be used by St Monans In Bloom and St Monans Primary School for growing and educational purposes.
Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure services said: “These allotments have been a long time in the planning. Thanks to the hard work of our staff, and the support of Lochay Homes, the Thomson family and the local community, this amazing community space can now go on to flourish.
“Our allotments and community growing strategy aims to help more people who want to grow their own fruit, vegetables, flowers and herbs to access land in ways that are safe and sustainable and with the requisite skills and knowledge.”
