New ‘I Can’ campaign to encourage Fifers over 30 to improve their health and wellbeing

Fife Council is encouraging people aged 30 and over to embrace physical activity as a way to improve wellbeing, reduce long-term health risks, and boost mental health.

The new “I Can” campaign is raising awareness of the range of opportunities for people across the region to improve their health and encourage community, enjoyment and real-life wellbeing. Full details at https://active.fife.scot/activities

Regular movement is one of the most powerful, preventive actions people can take. Staying active helps reduce the risk of long-term conditions like heart disease and diabetes, improve mental wellbeing and reduce the need for medication, prevent falls and maintain independence into older age, and increase healthy life expectancy and quality of life.

Megan Buchanan, sports development officer, Active Communities Team, Fife Council, said: “There are lots of fun, inclusive activities to help people get out and move more.

“Whether it's walking groups, fitness classes, or local wellbeing events there are many of opportunities to move more, feel better and make new friends in supportive community settings- like local parks and halls.

“A range of activities are available across Fife. In Cowdenbeath there are regular free ‘Walks & Talks’ and yoga, suitable for those who are currently inactive or who have taken a long break from exercise, and women’s football and parkrun for those who are more ambitious.”

“People are more likely to get active when activity is social, fun, and manageable—not just about “getting fit”.

Cllr. Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure, said: “We want more people, especially those who are currently inactive, to take part in gentle, inclusive physical activity. This isn't about pushing traditional fitness goals.

“ With friendly, welcoming sessions like yoga and community walking groups, such as Bums off Seats, there’s lots for people of all shapes, sizes and fitness levels to get involved – with no pressure, just encouragement.”