New information points launched in Fife to help visitors to Kingdom

New information points are being unveiled to help visitors to the Kingdom.

They will provide holidaymakers and tourists with guidance to explore the Kingdom’s unique attractions, cultural landmarks, and natural beauty.

The ‘Love Fife Visitor Information Points’ will be placed in areas where there is high traffic to ensure visitors can effortlessly access valuable information, and the interactive guides will use the Welcome to Fife website and apps to provide instant, up-to-date details on events, activities, and local services.

They will also be a focal point for leaflets and guides: and staffed or supported by local experts passionate about sharing the best of the region.The aim is to offer a "warm, personal touch"to encourage visitors to uncover hidden gems and immerse themselves in authentic Fife experiences. For more information, visit https://industry.welcometofife.com/support/love-fife-tourist-information/

The new information points for tourists were launched this week (Pic: Submitted)

The points are now available at St Andrews University, Student Union, St Mary’s Place, and Kirkcaldy Galleries, with the R&A World Golf Museum, St Andrews and Crail Museum following shortly after. Further points will then be rolled out across key destinations in the coming months working with OnFife Libraries, Galleries and Museums and other partners and businesses across Fife.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: "Fife is brimming with extraordinary destinations and experiences. The Love Fife Visitor Information Points are designed to inspire visitors to delve deeper into what our region has to offer, while supporting local businesses and communities.”

The initiative has been welcomed by tourist chiefs.Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland destination development director, said: “The way people plan their holidays and access information has changed, and we are focusing on investing in those digital channels where we can deliver best value as a national tourism organisation. This opens the opportunity for bespoke local initiatives such as the Love Fife Visitor Information Points which will be a welcome addition to the region’s tourism offering and will work well with our own marketing activity.”