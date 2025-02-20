New pathway set to keep visitors and vehicles apart at Lochore Meadows

A brand new pathway is set to created at Lochore Meadows.

Starting next week (February 24), work will begin on an exciting new route through the nature reserve, giving visitors an up-close experience of one of Fife’s most stunning landscapes.

This new path will finally connect the popular “Round the Loch” circular path, enhancing accessibility while improving safety for walkers and cyclists.

Currently, visitors using the existing route must share a small section along the Pit Road with vehicles entering the park from the Kelty side, creating potential safety concerns. The new path will remove this issue by providing a dedicated off-road route.

An aerial view of Lochore Meadows (Pic: Fife Council)

Construction of the new pathway through the nature reserve is expected to be completed by April. As part of the project, there will also be a programme of repairs and maintenance on existing paths to enhance the experience for visitors.

Additionally, upgrades to the small car park along Pit Road will include extra spaces and improvements to the footpath and surface. These enhancements will make it easier and safer for visitors to explore the country park and complete the circular route around the loch while enjoying everything the nature reserve has to offer.

Lochore Meadows is already a much-loved spot for walking, cycling, and enjoying the great outdoors, and this new path will open up even more opportunities to experience its natural beauty. Visitors will be able to wander deeper into the reserve, soak up the peaceful surroundings, and spot local wildlife in a way that wasn’t possible before.

The project, which has been made possible through the Shared Prosperity Fund and is supported by Fife Council and Fife Coast & Countryside Trust, aims to strike a balance between conservation and public enjoyment, ensuring that the new route respects and protects the sensitive habitats within the reserve.

Cllr Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating: "We are thrilled to be bringing this long-awaited connection to life. This path will not only enhance accessibility but also provide an incredible opportunity for people to engage with nature in a sustainable and responsible way. Most importantly, it will improve safety by eliminating the need for walkers and cyclists to share the Pit Road with vehicles, making Lochore Meadows even more welcoming for all."