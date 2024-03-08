New ‘take the lead’ campaign to keep pets under control in Fife countryside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been launched with Police Scotland and supported by the National Farmers Union (NFU), and urges people to be considerate and responsible when out and about. Dogs that are off the lead can disturb sheep, new-born lambs, ground-nesting birds and other wildlife.

The campaign begins at Falkland Estate on Tuesday, March 12 when representatives from the council's Safer Communities Team and police will provide advice and information on safe dog walking. The event will be held at Falkland Gateway car park at Pillars of Hercules from 11am, and advice will also be available at the Stables from 12:30 pm onwards.

The campaign stresses the importance of keeping dogs under control in various situations. Key advice is to keep a short lead with you and use it when needed - around livestock, wildlife and ground nesting birds or where signage requests it - do not let your dog off the lead unless you keep it in sight and close enough to come back to you on command; and keep it on the lead if it has poor recall. The campaign is also asking dog owners and walkers to bag and bin their dog’s poo.

The 'Take The Lead' campaign launches this week in Fife (Pics: Submitted)

Jacqui Leigh, safer communities project officer, said: “Parks and other open spaces are home to wildlife, so people should be vigilant and put their dog on a lead when they are out and about, if the dog may chase wildlife or does not have good recall.” added: “We’re urging dog owners to keep pets on short leads - now that spring is here birds will be nesting on the ground, animals are emerging from hibernation, and new-born lambs and grazing livestock are out in fields.

“Longer days and warmer weather means we can enjoy the benefits of exercise and fresh air. However, dogs of any breed or size can pose a threat to sheep, cows and other grazing livestock. Owners should ensure their dog walks nicely on their lead around distractions.”