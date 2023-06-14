The 500m path links Glebe Place, Kerr Court and Cowdenbeath Road in Burntisland, and will help to encourage active travel in the community, particularly to the local primary school. It was officially opened by Provost Jim Leishman. Councillors, community council members and school pupils attended the ceremony.

It was initially requested by Burntisland Community Council, which identified the path was in poor condition. It has been upgraded and widened to three metres to better accommodate people walking, wheeling and cycling. New lighting and improved signage have also been installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new path linking Kerr Court car park to Cowdenbeath Road has also been developed, which will provide a drop off area and a ‘park and stride’ option for students and parents. The new route will help community members travel in an active manner to locations such as the community centre, play park and Burntisland Amateur Football Club.

Provost Jim Leishman, Cllr Julie MacDougall, Cllr Lesley Backhouse, members of Burntisland Community Council and students from Burntisland Primary School.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: “By increasing the options for those who walk, wheel and cycle in our communities, we are promoting wellbeing and making sure that everyone has access to the services and facilities they need, regardless of their chosen method of travel.”