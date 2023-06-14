News you can trust since 1871
New walking, cycling route opens in Fife town close to primary school

A new active travel route has opened in a Fife town.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:37 BST

The 500m path links Glebe Place, Kerr Court and Cowdenbeath Road in Burntisland, and will help to encourage active travel in the community, particularly to the local primary school. It was officially opened by Provost Jim Leishman. Councillors, community council members and school pupils attended the ceremony.

It was initially requested by Burntisland Community Council, which identified the path was in poor condition. It has been upgraded and widened to three metres to better accommodate people walking, wheeling and cycling. New lighting and improved signage have also been installed.

A new path linking Kerr Court car park to Cowdenbeath Road has also been developed, which will provide a drop off area and a ‘park and stride’ option for students and parents. The new route will help community members travel in an active manner to locations such as the community centre, play park and Burntisland Amateur Football Club.

Provost Jim Leishman, Cllr Julie MacDougall, Cllr Lesley Backhouse, members of Burntisland Community Council and students from Burntisland Primary School.Provost Jim Leishman, Cllr Julie MacDougall, Cllr Lesley Backhouse, members of Burntisland Community Council and students from Burntisland Primary School.
Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: “By increasing the options for those who walk, wheel and cycle in our communities, we are promoting wellbeing and making sure that everyone has access to the services and facilities they need, regardless of their chosen method of travel.”

Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of the Kirkcaldy Area Committee welcomed the new initiative. He said: “By widening the path, and improving lighting and signage, our Active Travel team have created a route that community members can be proud of, and that provides a safer and more attractive alternative for people to walk, wheel and cycle.”

Related topics:FifeCouncillors