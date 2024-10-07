Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 200 people took part in a charity walk for Parkinson’s at Lochore Meadows at the weekend.

They strode through the park despite the damp start to the day - many who took part are living with the condition, and they were joined by relatives, friends, carers and health professionals. Gavin Keith from Fife Sport & Leisure led the walkers in a warm-up before they departed, accompanied by piper James Silcock, from Falkirk, who has a family connection with Parkinson’s.

Julie Ionta, Community Fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK, said: “It was been a brilliant event. We’re grateful to everyone who took part and all the volunteers who supported the smooth running of the event. Each and every one of them has played a vital part in raising funds to back research into better treatments and hopefully, one day, a cure for Parkinson’s.”

Walk for Parkinson's is the national community fundraising series of the charity Parkinson’s UK. A total of 15 events are taking place this year across the UK.