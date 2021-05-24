Parkrun organisers aim to bring popular Kirkcaldy event back as lockdown eases
The organisers of parkrun are hoping to have the event, including the Kirkcaldy parkrun, back up and running at the start of July.
The local gatherings, which are normally held in Beveridge Park, have been cancelled since the coronavirus pandemic struck last March.
Previously held every Saturday at 9.30am, the free 5k runs would attract dozens of joggers of all ages, with the focus placed firmly on running for enjoyment rather than competition.
However, Covid restrictions have meant the popular park runs have been unable to take place for over a year. Those responsible for the event have been working hard to ensure it can return as quickly and safely as possible.
In a statement on the parkrun website, organisers revealed that they are now hoping to resume the events in a few weeks.
Tom Williams, chief operating officer, parkrun Global, said: “We are working hard to get the clarification we need to confirm an intended restart date for 5k events in Scotland and Wales, but as things stand, we anticipate being able to return 5k events in Scotland on July 3 and hope to confirm a date for events to return in Wales very soon.
“Although perhaps not moving as quickly as we would like, it is clear that right across the UK, we are very close to returning all parkrun events in 1,000 local communities. Delays are of course frustrating, but we remain positive and optimistic, and are incredibly grateful to all those who are doing everything they can to ensure the return of parkrun as soon as possible.”