A number of footpaths in a popular Fife park will be temporarily closed over the coming months as essential improvement works continue.

Footpath closures are required at Riverside Park in Glenrothes with a rolling programme of resurfacing and construction planned initially in the west side of the park. The work will be done in sections between now and March 2025, and appropriate signage highlighting the closed sections will be in place throughout.

Members of the public are reminded to please stay outside of all working areas for their own safety, as well as that of those working there.

The improvements are part of the wider project to rejuvenate Riverside Park to make it a must visit destination for residents and visitors alike.

Work is underway to transform Riverside Park in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Council)

Fife Council secured almost £5 million investment from the UK Government to restore the quality of the park, to build upon its three-star visitor attraction status and encourage more people to visit.

Councillor Craig Walker, convener of Glenrothes Area Committee, said: “This significant investment will enhance Riverside Park’s appeal to both locals and visitors alike, and we can’t wait to see what the finished article looks like.

“We apologise for any inconvenience these footpath closures will have, but every effort will be made to limit the closures to only the necessary sections of the park, maintaining as much access as possible for park visitors.”

Work over the next four weeks will be concentrated in the west side of the park, west of the A911 Leslie Road, and the planned programme will of course be weather dependent.

Updates on the areas likely to be impacted by closures will be provided in four-week blocks as the project progresses.