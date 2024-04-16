Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National tourism organisation, VisitScotland, has joined with Welcome to Fife to showcase the towns and villages along the path in top UK travel magazine, Wanderlust, and its podcast, Wanderlust: Off the Page.

The podcast episode features interviews with travel writer Robin McKelvie, and Sarah-Jane Latto, head of conservation and engagement at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust. The Wanderlust article highlights wild swimming – pointing to outdoor tidal pools and beachside saunas – eateries, agritourism businesses and accommodation providers found along the route.

According to recent research on UK trip intentions, Scotland is in the top three most popular holiday destinations for the first half of the year, behind London and the South West of England.

The marketing campaign comes as Fife counts down to the opening of a new six-mile double-tracked line reconnecting Cameron Bridge and Leven to the railway network after a gap of 55 years. Passenger trains are set to run from June 2 following the completion of the Scottish Government-funded £116m Levenmouth Rail Link project. The new line has the potential to support tourism growth in the area, by giving visitors additional ways to explore the region by sustainable transport.

Caroline Warburton, destination development director at VisitScotland, said: “Fife Coastal Path offers an incredible walking adventure with spectacular coastal scenery and great food and drink, and easily accessed by public transport. Our latest marketing campaign forms part of our national tourism strategy to encourage visitors to explore our regions more sustainably. We’re excited about the opening of the Levenmouth rail line. Not only will this improve transport links for the surrounding communities, but it will provide an opportunity for the development of new tourism experiences in the area.”