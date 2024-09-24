Red squirrel survey: Fifers urged to report sightings in week-long survey
It runs from September 30 to October 6 and is particularly relevant to the Kingdom in a year with red and grey squirrels appearing in unexpected places, and the first death in Fife of a red squirrel due to squirrelpox.
The annual citizen science nature survey is a chance for members of the public to make a valuable contribution towards vital red squirrel conservation.
Red squirrels are one of Scotland’s most loved animals, and our only native squirrel species. Once widespread throughout the country, in recent decades red squirrel populations have declined due to their replacement by introduced grey squirrels who outcompete them for food and habitat and spread the deadly squirrelpox virus.
Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels, a partnership project led by the Scottish Wildlife Trust, is working with local communities, landowners, partner organisations and volunteers to protect red squirrels in key priority areas where they are most under threat from greys.
Nicole Still, programme manager said: “Red and grey squirrels have turned up in some very unusual places in 2024 - from reds in urban areas such as Bishopbriggs, the first in Glasgow in many decades - to greys further north than we would normally expect. Alongside this we had our first confirmed death in the Central Lowlands of a red squirrel from squirrelpox earlier in the year.”
“As such its more important than ever that we gather as many public squirrel sightings as possible. Reporting a sighting is a simple thing anyone can do to help – by being our eyes on the ground the public can make an invaluable contribution towards critical Scottish nature conservation efforts.”
Last year over 1300 people reported almost 2000 squirrel sightings in just one week. More information can be found at scottishsquirrels.org.uk/2024-great-scottish-squirrel-survey/
Squirrels spotted anywhere in the country, from back gardens to local parks and woodlands, or even busy urban areas, can be reported to SSRS via scottishsquirrels.org.uk/squirrel-sightings. These sightings directly inform conservation action on the ground by helping staff, volunteers and partners understand how the distribution of each species is changing over time, where efforts should be prioritised, and alerting the project to situations where grey squirrels are posing an immediate threat.
