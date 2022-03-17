Repair work prompts week-long closure of car park at popular Fife forest

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is asking visitors to avoid it towards the end of March.

The access road to the car park will be closed from Monday March 21 for general repairs.

Robin Lofthouse, area visitor services manager, said: “The road has been in need of some attention for a while.

Tentsmuir Forest

“With the our teams all focused on the clear-up work after the recent storms, we’re taking the opportunity to also tackle this job.

“We have a civil engineering team currently working to repair roadside potholes along the route. The road is currently still passable but once this stage of the work is complete, we’ll be looking to deal with the potholes in the road itself.”Mr Lofthouse said the closure was necessary because of the high volumes of traffic which would make it difficult for contractors to work efficiently.

He added: “Roadside parking is not an option and will only result in congestion, disruption to our work and could potentially block access for emergency services.”Local residents will still get access to their properties.

FLS hopes to have the work completed by Saturday, March 26.

