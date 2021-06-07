A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council to get approval for the work to start.

It was lodged by Dysart Sailing Club, and will see improvements carried out to the slipway as well as stone working and pointing repairs around the area where scenes for the global hit series Outlander were filmed.

The harbour is one of the area’s most picturesque points and a huge draw for visitors on a daily basis - as well as being used by many boat owners.

Dysart Harbour

But, several areas are now in need of attention.

In a report, submitted as part of is planning application, the trust said it envisaged work being carried out over four years using local, volunteer labour.

The concrete surface of the slipway is breaking up, preventing its use by the local yacht club - and the restriction on launching boats is removing an important source of revenue.

The historic walkways at Dysart Harbour

The trust proposes re-setting dislodged stones to their original line to minimise the need to use concrete, and repair broken-up areas.

It also wants to improve the pier’s vertical faces where there are areas of settlement and masonry distortion.

The plan proposes a summer start to removing loose stones and re-packing the core with rubble and mortar.

On the deck it wants to tackle the uneven surface which is viewed as a trip hazard - breaking waves and general wear and tear are making this surface very uneven,.

Left untouched, it will lead to reduced public access, and the ability to move and store boats.

The planning application also highlights the need for toilet facilities for coastal path walkers, boat users and visitors, and proposed temporary loos next to the cafe.

The move came after the June 2020 closure of the cafe bistro in the Harbourmaster’s House which had been run by Fife Council. The financial viability of the facility had been under scrutiny for some time.

The cafe remained close until last week when new owners moved in.

In the interim, the planning application proposed temporary loos next to the cafe.

The plans will be considered by councillors in due course.

