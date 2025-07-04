A scenic walk has been named as the best in Scotland, according to a study by consumer body Which?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It takes in twisty village streets leading to a harbour stacked with lobster pots and ends with a lively fishing town.

The stunning four-mile-long Scottish coastal walk from Crail to Anstruther has been named among the best in the UK in a new study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the best walks across the country were named in research conducted by consumer body Which?.

The results were based on the experiences from 1,310 panel members, who were asked to rate the walks on everything from en-route scenery to food and drink, and peace and quiet. The routes were also rated on accessibility, parking and wildlife.

The scenic walk begins in Crail. | ullstein bild via Getty Images

Coming out on top to be named as Scotland’s best coastal walk was the Crail to Anstruther route.

The walk, which is described as “comfortable and level”, starts at the popular town Crail and leads south-west along the Fife coast, ending at Anstruther, which was once known for its herring fishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town is also home to the award-winning Anstruther Fish Bar and Restaurant.

For walkers not wanting to complete the return to Crail on foot, the journey takes 15 minutes by bus, with services running once an hour.

Which? said: “The Fife Coastal Path links its fishing villages with their stone harbours, pantile-roof cottages and Dutch-style merchants’ houses – all of which remain steadfastly unspoilt.

“Between them lie rocky coves and stretches of butterscotch-coloured Blue Flag beaches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes about two hours to complete the walk and it is four miles long. The route was rated five stars for “peace and quiet”, as well as four stars for its scenery.

Universal Images Group via Getty

The top five UK locations were the Lizard Peninsula circuit in Cornwall, the Rhossili headland in Swansea, the Buttermere circuit in the Lake District, Craster to Dunstanburgh in Northumberland, and Botallack Mine Walk in Cornwall.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “The UK has an amazing variety of walks and our list highlights how there is beautiful scenery to enjoy in every corner of the country.

“From historic ruins, beautiful shorelines and seal spotting, our research shows you don’t have to be a seasoned hiker and many walks also include cosy cafes and charming local pubs if you do need a rest and some refreshments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranked the best English walk, Lizard Peninsula circuit in Cornwall has been named the place to head for a “blow-away-the-cobwebs walk”. There are a number of caves and coves along the coastline, which has witnessed many shipwrecks.

The walk starts and ends in Lizard Village then heads toward Kynance Cove.

Visitors said they appreciated the dramatic scenery, the abundance of wildflowers and the possibility of spotting a red-legged chough or bobbing seals and basking sharks in the tumbling waves.

Meanwhile, in Wales, the best walk has been named as the Rhossili headland Gower Peninsula. The three-mile sweep of Rhossili beach is said to be the highlight of this walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting at the National Trust car park, then circling round the headland, the walk takes in views of Worm’s Head, passing the skeletal ribs of shipwrecked Helvetia.

The route takes a pastoral turn as the path passes ponies and The Vile, a medieval open-field strip system, then returns along drystone walls to the same car park and the Worm’s Head Hotel for traditional pub food.