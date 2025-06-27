Scotland’s best seaside town has been crowned – and it scored 5 stars for its breathtaking scenery

The best seaside towns in the UK, including in Scotland, have been named by consumer body Which?

It was the peaceful setting of a location on the edge of the North Coast 500 that has ultimately clinched its claim to being Scotland’s best seaside town.

The best and worst seaside towns in Scotland have been named in a new study by consumer body Which?, with the watchdog having asked its members to rate their experiences at coastal destinations across the UK.

And Nairn - the ancient fishing port and market town around 17 miles east of Inverness - has narrowly come out on top for Scotland, edging out St Andrews, in Fife.

According to Which?, almost 4,000 people responded to the survey. Each town was then given a score out of 100, based on criteria like the quality of the beaches, scenery, food and drink offerings, accommodation, tourist attractions and value for money.

Nairn was awarded five stars for peace and quiet. | Getty Images

Two scenic spots in Scotland made the list and, while Which? says “there's nothing to choose between them”, Nairn just edged it to be crowned as the country's best seaside town.

Which? said: “Nairn's position near the start of the North Coast 500 scenic driving route – close to Inverness Airport – is why so many people have visited this Highland jewel.

“But it's worth a visit in its own right. Its four white beaches, backed with dunes, scored four stars in our survey and it garnered five stars for scenery, with the Culbin Forest nearby.

“There's nothing to choose between it and the equally lovely St Andrews for a Scottish seaside break – both get a destination score of 76 per cent. But Nairn also gets five stars for peace and quiet.”

Topping the UK-wide list, for the fifth year in a row, was Bamburgh in Northumberland, with an impressive score of 84 per cent. Home to stunning Bamburgh Castle, the location beat 117 other UK towns and villages to get the highest destination score and to top the overall table.

The other top five UK locations were Beer - a quiet seaside village in East Devon - Portmeirion in Wales, Saint David's and Sidmouth, on the English Channel. Each of those locations scored either in the 80s or high 70s.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel said: “From beautiful coastlines to peaceful walks and charming traditional bucket and spade resorts, the UK seaside offers something for everyone - whatever the weather.

“Some seaside resorts offer better value for money than others, so it is worth looking at surrounding areas of popular spots if you are looking for a cheaper overnight stay.”

At the opposite end of the table in the Which? rankings was Bognor Regis, in West Sussex on England’s south coast. Situated 24 miles west of Brighton, the town received just one star for its seafront, food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, shopping, parking, peace and quiet and value for money.

Ayr - the former royal burgh home to almost 50,000 people - was named the worst seaside town in Scotland and the tenth worst in the UK.

It ranked in the 30th spot overall, with a destination score of just 51 per cent. A measly two stars were awarded for its tourist attractions.