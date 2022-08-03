Skateboard competition G-Toon Jam unveiled at Fife town skatepark

G-Toon Jam goes ahead at Glenrothes Skatepark on Saturday, running from midday to 6:00pm.
The event follows on from the 10th anniversary jam held last year - and is set to bring together enthusiasts from across Fife’s skateboarding community.
Last year’s event raised over £550 for a skaters mental health charity.
This weekend’s gathering will fundraise for Andy’s Man Club which offers support groups for local men who may be struggling with mental health.
The day will feature an under-17s skate jam, one for woman, and an open event, and mystery challenges, as well as a competition to find the best trick.
It’s a free family friendly day out with lots of prizes to be won as well as live music and hot food and ice cream.
The skatepark has been open for 11 years. It was built to commemorate a Glenrothes skateboarder Stefan Drummond who sadly passed away in 2005.