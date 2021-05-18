St Andrews golf course gets new butterfly bank and meadow

A new butterfly bank and meadow area has been created at a golf course in St Andrews.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 4:30 pm

It is the work of staff and volunteers from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) working with the Links Trust at the Castle Course - the newest addition to St Andrews Links..

A grant from Action Earth, allowed the purchase of Scottish native wildflower seeds - 26 different native species, the majority of which originate from Fife, with the remainder sourced from nearby counties.

It includes the large purple-blue spikes of Viper’s Bugloss, and cream-coloured clouds of Meadowsweet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Volunteers get to work at the golf course

When the flowers begin to bloom early next year, they will attract a wide variety of nectar

feeding invertebrates such as Buff-tailed Bumblebees, Small Tortoiseshell Butterflies and Six-Spot Burnet Moths.

As the year goes on, the flowers turning to seed, a new food source is provided for other animals such as Goldfinches and Field Voles.

Dominic Rye, conservation officer, said: “Sowing the wildflower seed mix onto our newly created butterfly bank and meadow area, was the culmination of six months work, between the trusts and a team of volunteers.

Volunteers get to work at the golf course

“Working with the Links Trust to manage habitats and improve the biodiversity of the area is a vital part of our partnership.”

Read More

Read More
Fife locations feature in top ten most dog friendly places in Scotland

Trevor Harris, deputy course manager, welcomed the creation of the butterfly bank and meadow.

He said: “We have a variety of habitats with large environmentally friendly areas, including a wet flush area that at the right time of year is covered with orchids.

“This new meadow area with a second Butterfly Bank will be a fantastic addition.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V