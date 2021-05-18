St Andrews golf course gets new butterfly bank and meadow
A new butterfly bank and meadow area has been created at a golf course in St Andrews.
It is the work of staff and volunteers from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) working with the Links Trust at the Castle Course - the newest addition to St Andrews Links..
A grant from Action Earth, allowed the purchase of Scottish native wildflower seeds - 26 different native species, the majority of which originate from Fife, with the remainder sourced from nearby counties.
It includes the large purple-blue spikes of Viper’s Bugloss, and cream-coloured clouds of Meadowsweet.
When the flowers begin to bloom early next year, they will attract a wide variety of nectar
feeding invertebrates such as Buff-tailed Bumblebees, Small Tortoiseshell Butterflies and Six-Spot Burnet Moths.
As the year goes on, the flowers turning to seed, a new food source is provided for other animals such as Goldfinches and Field Voles.
Dominic Rye, conservation officer, said: “Sowing the wildflower seed mix onto our newly created butterfly bank and meadow area, was the culmination of six months work, between the trusts and a team of volunteers.
“Working with the Links Trust to manage habitats and improve the biodiversity of the area is a vital part of our partnership.”
Trevor Harris, deputy course manager, welcomed the creation of the butterfly bank and meadow.
He said: “We have a variety of habitats with large environmentally friendly areas, including a wet flush area that at the right time of year is covered with orchids.
“This new meadow area with a second Butterfly Bank will be a fantastic addition.”