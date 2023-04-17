Talented Fifer, 14 narrowly misses place at Highland Dancing World Championships

Murron Putka

Murron Putka (14) is regarded as one, if not the best, Highland dancers in Scotland.

Following a previous article in the East Fife Mail in August last year Murron went on to win the Scottish open title – one of the most sought after in the world - and qualified for a place in the world finals. Unfortunately she didn't place in this, but to qualify in the top 20 under 16s in the world is frankly, rather amazing and a huge testament to the hard work she puts in to her sport.

She then went on to win the Granite city championships in Aberdeen in September and then March of this year she won the United Kingdom championship for 14 years age group, and the United Kingdom premiership -the same as a championship except Scottish National dances.

She also won the Strathmore Valley premiership in Forfar this month and the European championship 14 years category title at the beginning of this month which was held in Montrose.

Mum Michelle said: “She has really danced very well this year and has taken her dancing to a new level that we are all very proud of her for in the family, as are her dance teachers Fiona Gallacher based here in Levenmouth and Lesley Bowman in Dundee."

Dance teacher Fiona Gallacher said: "She is a credit to everyone – myself and my daughter, who teach her, and, of course, her parents, who support her wholeheartedly. That goes a long way in helping gain such prestigious titles.”

Mum Michelle continued: “We still have lots more championships to go this year and the start of the Highland games season about to begin in May.

"We are tirelessly fundraising to achieve all this as with the cost of living crisis just now, we have found the travel and accommodation has risen significantly, and we need to source funding to continue to get to these events and compete, we have created a just giving page to help us with this.”