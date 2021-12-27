Tentsmuir Forest: ‘Stay away' warning as clear-up continues after Storm Arwen

The five square miles of woodland in north-east Fife is a haven for walkers, cyclists, families, and dog owners.

While they can still access the adjacent shoreline, they are being urged by two local politicians to avoid the woods until the all-clear is given by forestry authorities.

Signage has been put up at access points alerting people to the dangers in the woodlands as a result of devastating damage caused during the storm at the end of November.

Tentsmuir Forest

Local Lib Dem councillors, Tim Brett and Jonny Tepp, are asking the public to heed the warnings that the forest is not yet safe.

Cllr Tepp said: “The forest is a wonderful local resource and people understandably are drawn to enjoy it at holiday times in particular but at present the risk of entering the forest is considered too high and we are asking people to stay on the coast away from the trees.”

Cllr Brett added: “Services are under enormous pressure just now and we hope that the more people are aware of the current dangers in the forest the more they will do the right thing and not put themselves and potentially emergency services at risk.

“Coastal walks away from the forest trees are the safer option at present.”

