Trust shake-up sees Fife park volunteers moved into new team

They will now report into Iain Laing, park manager, for Lochore Meadows Country Park.

The volunteers have been at the heart of the 1200-acre country park for many years.

They have maintained and developed new habitats, planted trees, laid hedges, managed wildflower meadows, and recorded wildlife - and those are just some of the activities they have been involved with.

Dallas Seawright (left), the new conservation manager with Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, and and Ian Laing, park manager, Lochore Meadows Country Park

A recent meeting at the park marked the beginning of the transition of conservation volunteers from FCCT.

The restructure of the trust’s community and engagement team also saw Dallas Seawright - a well kent face at Lochore Meadows - take up the role of conservation manager, which will see him identify volunteering opportunities across the more than 60 sites and paths it manages.

The shake-up comes as the trust records a rise in the numbers of people seeking to volunteer their services.

It currently has a backlog of applications, and, in the coming months, it will roll out a new volunteer programme of events as Covid restrictions allow.

Mr Seawright said: “‘Volunteers are the cornerstone of the trust’s conservation work.

“The contributions they give help to keep sensitive habitats in the best condition to support biodiversity across Fife and allow people to engage directly with wildlife in a positive and fulfilling way.

“From coastal areas, to wetlands, grasslands and woodlands, volunteers are vital in taking projects forward and ensuring that both local communities and visitors to Fife can enjoy the very best of our countryside.”He added: “While we will no longer be managing the Lochore volunteers, we will continue to support them and Ian by supplying a range of equipment.

“Going forward we will be actively encouraging FCCT volunteers to take part in activities across Fife, including exciting projects under development in Dunfermline, Lomond Hills Regional Park and in the Levenmouth areas.”

Mr Laing welcomed the new recruits to his team, adding: “I look forward to harnessing their expertise and enthusiasm to ensure that the park’s varied habitats continue to flourish.”

