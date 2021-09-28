Two new species have been found at Tentsmuir nature reserve

Banded demoiselle - credit David Kitching

The sightings of wall butterflies and banded demoiselle damselflies are some of the most northerly sightings of these striking insects.

A wall butterfly was first spotted by butterfly surveyors back in May and June, and there have been several sightings since.

These are the most north-easterly sightings of the butterfly in the UK, with the species more commonly seen in southern Scotland and northern England.

Wall butterfly - credit NatureScot-Esther Whitford

Sometimes confused with small fritillary butterflies, the wall butterfly is named after its habit of basking on walls, rocks, and stony places, where its light brown undersides provide good camouflage.

Over the last decade, it has declined substantially in many inland areas of central England and Northern Ireland.

The second new record, a banded demoiselle, was recorded at Morton Lochs by the NatureScot reserve staff and confirmed by the British Dragonfly Society in early August.

It is the second record for Fife, the most northerly sighting on the east coast of Scotland, and the second most northerly sighting in the UK.

Banded demoiselles are large damselflies with fluttering, butterfly-like wings.

The male has a metallic blue body with large dark blue-black spots across its wings, while the female has a metallic green body with translucent pale green wings.Marijke Leith, NatureScot’s Tentsmuir nature reserve manager said: “Both of these sightings are quite significant for Fife – and really exciting for us at Tentsmuir.

"We can’t say for certain why these magnificent butterflies and damselflies have been spotted on the nature reserve this year.

"It could be because of warmer temperatures, more people spending time outdoors and reporting species, or improved habitat on the reserve. It’s lovely to see them on the reserve, and we’d encourage visitors to keep their eyes open for these beauties next year!”Daniele Muir of the British Dragonfly Society added: “If you see dragonflies on your travels, please let us know by recording them on our website.”Find out more on the BDS website at: https://bit.ly/3ER4EsK

