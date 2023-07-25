News you can trust since 1871
Vital Fife Coastal Path bridge re-opens three years after being washed away

Work to restore a vital link on Fife’s coastal path has been completed at a cost of £285,000.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST

A new footbridge has been built at Aberdour Harbour footbridge to replace the one washed away three years ago. The original bridge was damaged beyond repair following storms and flooding in August 2020. Construction work, which took three months to complete, was delivered to programme and budget. The work was also planned to make sure the new bridge was in place in time to allow the local Donkey Brae race to go ahead on Sunday, July 30.

The development was welcomed by locals and community groups including Aberdour Community Council, Aberdour Residents Association, which had long pushed for the bridge to be restored.

Councillor Altany Craik Fife Council's spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic said: "The replacement bridge will bring many benefits to the local and wider community, as well as reinstating this scenic coastal path link. I'd like to thank the local community for their patience during the works and trust that the new footbridge will help further enhance the area.

From left: Ciaran Hoggan and Kane Lockhart (Realm Construction); Michael Anderson (Fife Council), Kai Laing (Realm Construction), Thomas McGregor and Jakub Witkowski (Fife Council), Cllr Dave Dempsey, Roy Marrian (Aberdour Residents Association), Cllr Patrick Browne, Tom Marshall (Aberdour Residents Association), Iain Fleming (community council chair), Joan Dryburgh and Pauline Norman (community council). (Pic: Fife Council)From left: Ciaran Hoggan and Kane Lockhart (Realm Construction); Michael Anderson (Fife Council), Kai Laing (Realm Construction), Thomas McGregor and Jakub Witkowski (Fife Council), Cllr Dave Dempsey, Roy Marrian (Aberdour Residents Association), Cllr Patrick Browne, Tom Marshall (Aberdour Residents Association), Iain Fleming (community council chair), Joan Dryburgh and Pauline Norman (community council). (Pic: Fife Council)
"It's excellent to see the reinstatement of the Dour Burn Bridge in advance of the Donkey Brae Run. The contractor, Realm Construction has done an outstanding job and I’m really excited to see locals enjoying this coastal link once again."

