Volunteers appeal after Fife’s Ecology Centre secures lottery funding

The money will allow the facility to run an additional volunteering day at its site next to Kinghorn Loch.

Now it is looking for new volunteers to join its open day on Wednesday June 23 from 10:00am.

There are lots of different tasks to get involved with from filling the bird feeders, tending to the fruits and vegetables in the community garden to working on your own outdoor project.

Kinghorn Ecology Centre has received £44,000 funding from the National Lottery community fund to allow it to continue its volunteer programme

Robert Paterson, site manager said: “Being able to offer an additional volunteering day means we can support more people who may be feeling socially isolated or dealing with feelings of anxiety - whatever their reason for volunteering, we know that spending time outdoors in nature supports our mental health.

“We're looking forward to welcoming more new volunteers."

To get involved, go to the open day for a tour - take suitable clothing and footwear as all the activities are outdoors.

