West Fife Show: when is it, start time & what to see at one of Scotland’s longest-running rural events

One of Fife’s biggest summer events takes place next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Fife Show on Saturday, June 7 at Easter Bucklyvie Farm, near Crossgates, is expected to draw thousands of visitors one of Scotland’s longest-running agricultural events.

Now in its 257th year, it remains one of Scotland’s longest-running rural events, and is sponsored by Cala Homes (East).Gates open at 8.30am. For full event listings, times, and tickets, visit www.westfifeshow.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can expect a broad array of attractions, including the ever-popular livestock competitions featuring cattle, sheep, goats and horses – both heavy and light breeds. Meanwhile, farming enthusiasts can enjoy up-close access to tractors and machinery thanks to support from regional dealerships and vintage exhibitors.

West Fife Show is set to attract thousands of people (Pics: Submitted)

Adding to the day’s buzz is a packed entertainment programme, with everything from sheep shearing and milking demonstrations to a children’s tractor zone and baby animal tent. The much-loved dog show also returns, welcoming four-legged friends to compete in an afternoon of wagging tails and delighted spectators.

A craft marquee will spotlight local makers and producers, offering everything from handmade gifts to artisan foods – while music, food trucks and bouncy castles promise plenty of options for younger visitors and their families.

A spokesperson said: “The show has evolved across generations, but at its heart it remains a celebration of our agricultural roots. Whether you’re a seasoned farmer or a family on a summer day out, there’s something here for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Events like ours thrive thanks to dedicated volunteers and supportive partners, so having Cala Homes (East) on board once again makes a real difference to what we can offer.”

Derek Lawson, strategic land director with Cala Homes (East), said: “Events like the West Fife Show are vital in celebrating the vibrancy of rural Scotland, and we’re proud to continue our longstanding support.

“This show brings together everything that’s special about country life – from livestock to local crafts, food to family fun – and it offers a great day out for all ages while promoting pride in the local community.”