Wildfire alert: first warning of 2025 includes Fife, plea to be aware
A ‘very high’ risk of wildfire is in place from until Wednesday, March 5.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), and with the Scottish Wildfire Forum,have urged the public to avoid lighting fires outdoors in the impacted areas during this period. The warning covers large parts of the North and East of Scotland, including the Kingdom, and is the first issued in 2025.
Area Commander Michael Humphreys is SFRS wildfire lead. He said: “During any period of heightened risk, fires can ignite easily, spread very quickly, and burn with high intensity.
“At this time of year in early Spring, even when the weather is still bitterly cold in some areas, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside. This essentially acts as a fuel for fire.
“There are currently vast areas that are tinder dry and vulnerable, which provides all the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.
“Human behaviour is the cause of most wildfires in Scotland, so it is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors over the coming days and weeks ahead. By following some simple but key advice, we can significantly reduce the risk of wildfire occurring."
