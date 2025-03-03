Wildfire alert: first warning of 2025 includes Fife, plea to be aware

Fifers have been warned to be aware of the danger of wildfire over the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ‘very high’ risk of wildfire is in place from until Wednesday, March 5.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), and with the Scottish Wildfire Forum,have urged the public to avoid lighting fires outdoors in the impacted areas during this period. The warning covers large parts of the North and East of Scotland, including the Kingdom, and is the first issued in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area Commander Michael Humphreys is SFRS wildfire lead. He said: “During any period of heightened risk, fires can ignite easily, spread very quickly, and burn with high intensity.

This is where the alert is in place (Pic: Submitted)

“At this time of year in early Spring, even when the weather is still bitterly cold in some areas, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside. This essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“There are currently vast areas that are tinder dry and vulnerable, which provides all the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.

“Human behaviour is the cause of most wildfires in Scotland, so it is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors over the coming days and weeks ahead. By following some simple but key advice, we can significantly reduce the risk of wildfire occurring."