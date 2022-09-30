Witch Trail: Fife joins new Scottish trail on tales of witchcraft

The national tourism organisation is inviting visitors to discover some lesser-known spooky stories, dark history, truly magical places and find ways to live like a modern-day witch through the new trail and map.

It includes East Neuk where seaweed is believed to have been used by local wise women and healers of time s gone by.

Scotland’s Witch Trail Map showcased at Abbotsford House in the Scottish Borders (Pic: Phil Wilkinson)

It offers various hands-on workshops in the coastal locations throughout Fife that highlight the healing properties and nutritional value of this sea vegetable.

Witches and witchcraft make for a formative chapter in the story of Scotland covering history, women’s rights, superstition and the supernatural.

There are numerous local tales spread across Scotland about witches and witchcraft based in both fact and legend.

A key focus for Scotland's Year of Stories is highlighting these tales from communities passed down through the generations.

The trail and map highlight a variety of these locations and attractions all with links to themes associated with witchcraft including a love

of nature and modern takes on the lore.

The downloadable guide features 15 locations at VisitScotland.com

Cat Leaver, head of brand and content, said: “It is important to showcase tales of all kinds and highlight some of the truly unique experiences on offer in Scotland.

