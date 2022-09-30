Witch Trail: Fife joins new Scottish trail on tales of witchcraft
Fife forms part of Scotland’s tales of witchcraft which are being marked during the Year of Stories 2022 with a new Witch Trail created by VisitScotland.
The national tourism organisation is inviting visitors to discover some lesser-known spooky stories, dark history, truly magical places and find ways to live like a modern-day witch through the new trail and map.
It includes East Neuk where seaweed is believed to have been used by local wise women and healers of time s gone by.
It offers various hands-on workshops in the coastal locations throughout Fife that highlight the healing properties and nutritional value of this sea vegetable.
Witches and witchcraft make for a formative chapter in the story of Scotland covering history, women’s rights, superstition and the supernatural.
There are numerous local tales spread across Scotland about witches and witchcraft based in both fact and legend.
A key focus for Scotland's Year of Stories is highlighting these tales from communities passed down through the generations.
The trail and map highlight a variety of these locations and attractions all with links to themes associated with witchcraft including a love
of nature and modern takes on the lore.
The downloadable guide features 15 locations at VisitScotland.com
Cat Leaver, head of brand and content, said: “It is important to showcase tales of all kinds and highlight some of the truly unique experiences on offer in Scotland.
“This new witch trail and map does exactly this and we know that, pre-pandemic, the popularity of attractions thought to be associated with the supernatural and darker aspects of Scotland’s history were on the rise.”