You can now get paid £31 an hour to test fake tan

An opportunity for a fake tan tester has arrived

What will the job look like?

As Justmylook’s fake tan tester, you will be testing a range of fake tans for two months. After you have tried it you don’t only get to keep the fake tan but also get paid £250 for just an hour a week of testing the tans.

Who we are looking for

Entrants must be 18 or over

Entrants must currently live in the UK and have a UK address

Applicants must have a keen interest in fake tans.

How do you apply?

The link to apply for the job can be found here! The closing date for all applications will be midnight on the 30th of September 2022. The successful candidate will be notified by email on the 10th of October.

To apply, simply insert your first and last name and email address.

T&C’s

Justmylook will also require a review of the fake tans that the successful applicant will receive.

The products stated within this job role are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any product with another of equivalent value without giving notice.