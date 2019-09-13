Over half of Scots plan to quit job following summer holiday

New research has revealed that more than half of Scots (53%) make plans to quit their job following their summer holiday.

The ‘holiday blues’ are particularly prevalent in August and September, which along with January, are the months with the highest rates of job quitting in Scotland.

The research by Wix - the cloud-based website development platform - suggests that with technology more accessible and travel more affordable, 26% of Scots plan to chuck in their day job to make travel a full-time gig, by starting their own businesses online and becoming digital nomads.

Of those surveyed, 69% of Scots dread returning to work after a holiday, with 37% of respondents thinking they would be happier working for themselves.

Also, 38% desire more flexible working hours and 20% of Scots dream of location independence, with the USA, Australia and New Zealand named as the top three countries Scots dream of working as digital nomads, followed by Canada and Spain.

However, Kenya, Russia, and Venezuela were revealed as the bottom of the travel and work wish list.

When asked what type of holiday would most inspire locals to quit their job to start their own business, a luxury getaway and beachside holiday (36%) came up trumps, followed by a health and wellness retreat and a short city break (24%), before adventure and cruising (20%).

Also, 7% of cheeky Scots have extended their holiday while away, 7% have hidden their social media posts to prevent their bosses knowing that they are still away and 4% have purposely missed a flight to stay longer!

The research also revealed that it wasn’t just the sun and new cultures enticing Scots to quit their jobs, but low morale in their current roles.

Being underpaid (33%), undervalued (32%), and poor management (32%) were top reasons Scots are preparing to chuck it in, along with almost a third (30%) that have recently quit their jobs admitting it was because they didn’t like their boss or had issues with colleagues.