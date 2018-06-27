Park turns pink for Fife’s Race for Life weekend

Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park was turned into a sea of pink in glorious weather at the weekend when the Fife Race for Life event came to town.

On Saturday it was the turn of the third Pretty Muddy event, with the very first Pretty Muddy Kids event bringing lots of smiles.

The Pretty Muddy adults event attracted 946 entrants, while 393 children took part.

It was started by Burntisland woman Lindsay Blake who told her touching story before starting off the event in which 23 of her family and friends took part.

Then on Sunday 736 people participated in the Race for Life 5k event, with a further 245 doing the 10k course.

Cancer survivor Aileen Blair from Glenrothes and her daughter Linsey were chosen as VIPs to sound the horn to start the race.

And altogether the Fife Race for Life weekend raised around £185,000 for Cancer Research UK.