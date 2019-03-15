Pensioner praised for solo litter pick

A St Andrews pensioner took matters into his own hands after growing frustrated at litter being left along his favourite walking route.

Craigtoun Meadows resident Tom Dolan has walked along Balone Steading, between Largo Road and Craigtoun Road, for the last 13 years.

However, earlier this month, the 78-year-old grew frustrated at the amount of litter left along the route and started collecting the rubbish, filling three black bags.

Tom walked more than two miles, picking up plastic and glass bottles, empty packets, and more.

“You see the mess,” Tom said, “and it grows and grows. You can’t put up with it any longer. It was my project and I wanted to clean it up.”

Tom described the road as a “nice, pleasant route”, noting that it is a popular road for walkers and runners.

“I do it every day,” Tom added. “I think of it as my road. I’ve used it for 13 years since I retired. I was happy to do it, even though there were parts of the road that I could not reach.”

Tom praised Fife Council for picking up the black bags after he informed them about his solo litter pick.

St Andrews councillor Ann Verner praised Tom for his actions and the council for its quick response.

She also appealed to walkers, runners and cyclists, urging them to take their rubbish home with them.

She added: “The road is a very popular route with both locals and holiday makers alike and is being spoiled by the thoughtless actions of some individuals.”