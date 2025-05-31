This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There’s nothing better than taking your dog for a walk 🐶

Dog walkers across the UK have named the most scenic dog walking spots.

Research by Isuzu UK asked 2,000 dog owners to vote for the perfect spot to walk their dog.

The list names scenic locations across Scotland, England and Wales.

There’s nothing better in life than walking your dog in a scenic spot, in fact according to a recent survey by Isuzu UK , dog owners were prepared to drive up to 69 miles to find the perfect location to walk their pet.

The research found that the perfect dog walk has beautiful views (60%), plenty of bins to dispose of your dog’s business (45%) and minimal traffic and noise (40%). With 84% agreeing that walking their dog is good for their mental health something that 76% look forward to all day.

The research also found that on average, dogs are walked for just over an hour and 10 minutes a day, covering 17 miles over the course of a week. With one in four (28%), doing the same walk everyday.

Where are the most scenic dog walks in the UK?

25 locations across the UK made the list, with the stunning lakes and mountains of Ambleside in the Lake District, taking the top spot, with 26% of those asked voting it as one of the best places to take their dog for a walk.

Ambleside was followed by the dramatic landscape of Snowdonia (18%), along with the ancient woodlands in New Forest in Hampshire (17%) and the 2,500 acres of Richmond Park in London (14%).

One in ten (10%) dog owners voted for Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands for its waterfalls and trails, while 8% love nothing more than driving to the South Downs in Sussex to wander around the chalk hills.

The 25 most scenic dog walks in the UK - as voted by dog walkers:

Ambleside, Lake District National Park in Cumbria Snowdonia National Park in Wales New Forest in Hampshire Richmond Park in London Hampstead Heath in London Ely, Peak District in Derbyshire Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales Sherwood Forest in Nottingham Studland Bay in Dorset Hadrian's Wall path in Northumberland Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands Delamere Forest in Cheshire Cannock Chase in Staffordshire Seven Sisters Cliff in East Sussex Windsor Great Park in Berkshire Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Malvern Hills in Worcestershire South Downs Way in Sussex Hardcastle Drags in West Yorkshire Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove in Dorset Kielder Water and Forest Park in Northumberland Cheddar Gorge in Somerset Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh Box Hill in Surrey The Fens, Wicken Fen Nature Reserve in Cambridgeshire

George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK said: “It’s no surprise to us that nearly a third of Brits are willing to drive almost 70 miles just to give their dogs the best walkies imaginable. Whether it's chasing views in Ambleside, getting lost in Snowdonia, or lapping up the trails in Glencoe, the Isuzu D-Max is built for the kind of adventures dog owners dream of.”

