Pharmacies open over New Year in Fife

All health centres and GP practices in Fife will be closed for the public holidays on January 1 and 2, 2019.

However, if you need to visit a pharmacy on these days, here are the opening times:

KIRKCALDY

January 1 - Asda Pharmacy, 12-6pm

January 2 - Asda Pharmacy, 9am-9pm; Boots, High Street, 8.30am-5.30pm; Boots, Retail Park, 9am-6pm

GLENROTHES

January 1 - Cadham Pharmacy, 2-4pm

January 2 - Boots, Lyon Square, 8.45am-5.30pm; Superdrug, Falkland Gate, 9am-5.30pm

LEVEN

January 2 - Boots, High Street, 11am-3pm

PITTENWEEM

January 2 - Pittenweem Pharmacy, 9am-12pm

CUPAR

January 2 - Boots, St Catherine Street, 10am-4pm

ST ANDREWS

January 1 - Wm Morrison Pharmacy, Largo Road, 10am-4pm

January 2 - Boots, Market Street, 8.30am-5.30pm; Wm Morrison Pharmacy, Largo Road, 10am-4pm

DUNFERMLINE

January 1 - Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath, 12-6pm

January 2 - Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath, 9am-9pm; Boots, Kingsgate, 8.30am-6pm

COWDENBEATH

January 1 - Wm Morrison Pharmacy, Raith Centre, 10am-4pm

January 2 - Wm Morrison Pharmacy, Raith Centre, 10am-4pm

ROSYTH

January 2 - Well Rosyth, Castlelandhill Road, 10.30am-12pm

All health centres will reopen as normal from Thursday, January 3 2019.

If you or someone you care for is unwell and can’t wait until your GP surgery re-opens, contact the NHS 24 helpline on 111. If the condition is immediately life threatening, dial 999 for an emergency ambulance.