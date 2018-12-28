Pharmacies open over New Year in Fife

All health centres and GP practices in Fife will be closed for the public holidays on January 1 and 2, 2019.
However, if you need to visit a pharmacy on these days, here are the opening times:
KIRKCALDY
January 1 - Asda Pharmacy, 12-6pm
January 2 - Asda Pharmacy, 9am-9pm; Boots, High Street, 8.30am-5.30pm; Boots, Retail Park, 9am-6pm
GLENROTHES
January 1 - Cadham Pharmacy, 2-4pm
January 2 - Boots, Lyon Square, 8.45am-5.30pm; Superdrug, Falkland Gate, 9am-5.30pm
LEVEN
January 2 - Boots, High Street, 11am-3pm
PITTENWEEM
January 2 - Pittenweem Pharmacy, 9am-12pm
CUPAR
January 2 - Boots, St Catherine Street, 10am-4pm
ST ANDREWS
January 1 - Wm Morrison Pharmacy, Largo Road, 10am-4pm
January 2 - Boots, Market Street, 8.30am-5.30pm; Wm Morrison Pharmacy, Largo Road, 10am-4pm
DUNFERMLINE
January 1 - Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath, 12-6pm
January 2 - Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath, 9am-9pm; Boots, Kingsgate, 8.30am-6pm
COWDENBEATH
January 1 - Wm Morrison Pharmacy, Raith Centre, 10am-4pm
January 2 - Wm Morrison Pharmacy, Raith Centre, 10am-4pm
ROSYTH
January 2 - Well Rosyth, Castlelandhill Road, 10.30am-12pm
All health centres will reopen as normal from Thursday, January 3 2019.
If you or someone you care for is unwell and can’t wait until your GP surgery re-opens, contact the NHS 24 helpline on 111. If the condition is immediately life threatening, dial 999 for an emergency ambulance.