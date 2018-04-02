Photo society want to capture changing face of Kirkcaldy ...and they want your help

As part of its 120th anniversary celebrations, Kirkcaldy Photographic Society is calling on the public to come forward with any old photos of the town between the 1890s and 1960s.

Club members want to recreate the images today to show own the significant town locations have changed over the years.

And members are also looking for anyone with old camera equipment, who who had relatives that were former society members in years gone by to come forward.

The town’s photographic society hosts its annual photographic exhibition at the Mercat Shopping Centre on April 22 and 23.

Anyone wishing to bring items can do so on the Sunday between 11am and 4pm.