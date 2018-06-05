Picture: The day Love Island’s Eyal Booker visited a Fife high school

Former pupils of Kirkland High School might just recognise one of this year’s Love Island contestants.

Back in 2013, Eyal Booker was part of a band, EverYoung, which visited the Methil high school to perform for students.

Eyal pictured on the far right with his EverYoung bandmates at Kirkland High School back in September 2013

Joined by bandmates Jack Morlen, Cherelle Williams and Hollie McKinlay, the foursome performed covers of some of that year’s biggest hits, including ‘Blurred Lines’ and Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’, as well as showcasing their own single, ‘You Got Me’ - which eventually ended up at number 30 in the UK indie chart.

They spent time signing autographs and giving out hugs to the excited pupils. Read the orignal article here.

Now Eyal (22), who is from London, is one of 11 people taking part in ITV2’s popular Love Island programme, which pairs singles together in a bid to find love - and win £50,000.

Catch him on Love Island, weeknights at 9pm on ITV2.