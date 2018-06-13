Pictures: Comic Con takes over Rothes Halls

A Jedi, Iron Man, Snow White and Poison Ivy were among the iconic characters who attended the second Glenrothes Comic Con at the weekend.

Thousands attended the event, with many cosplaying as their favourite characters from comic books, films and TV shows.

Andy Johnston dressed up as "Chips" character

There were workshops, discussion panels, exhibitions, local talent, vendors and toys. The varied vendors brought a unique collection to the venue, with items from comics and cosplay to anime and movie memorabilia.

Guests also got the chance to see a full-size replica of the iconic DeLorean from Back to the Future – just one of the famous vehicles on show during the event.

Guests this year included Fife comic book writer and illustrator Monty Nero (X-Men, The Hulk, Death Sentence) and prolific Dundee illustrator Graeme Neil Reid (2000AD, Judge Dredd, & Doctor Who).

Seasoned Comic Con veteran, comedian and Egon Spengler lookalike Des O’Gorman returned to host the action.

Iron Man!

This was the second time the Comic Con has been held, after last year’s event was deemed as huge success, with more than 3000 people attending.

Stevie Wrighton and sister Marie louise Wrighton from Auchtermuchty.

Scott Harwood as a Jedi.