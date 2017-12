You can’t beat a party at Hogmanay!

These pictures date from the 1970s and spotlight three packed local venues in Kirkcaldy.

Station Hotel, Kirkcaldy - Hogmanay dance, 1978

Only one of them, the Strathearn Hotel, is still going today – the Dutch Mill was demolished to make way for what is now a supermarket on the corner of Forth Avenue, while the Station Hotel building stands but has just been converted into flats after lying empty for several years.

Our archive pictures show local folk bring in a new year in 1978.