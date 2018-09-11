Pictures: Hundreds take to the streets of Glenrothes for Stuart Duncan memorial

Runners of all ages and abilities came to pound the streets of Glenrothes this week and all in the name of charity.

Club runners from across Fife and Dundee, rubbed shoulders alongside novice and fun runners of all ages, as part of annual Stuart Duncan Memorial Road race.

The event, organised by the family of the late amateur athlete and now in its fourth year, has cemented itself as a popular fixture in the Glenrothes calendar.

And it was once again a sell out success with over 120 runners taking on the 5km course.

Winner of the male race was Fife Athletic Club member Ben Kinninmon with a time of 16min 52 sec, while first to the tape in the women’s race was Michelle Brae from Dundee Running Club, with an impressive time of 18min 8 sec.

However, thanks to the generosity of Helima Mutch from Mutch More Active Gym in Kirkcaldy, there was a medal for all who finished.

“It was a fantastic night once again and I can’t thank enough all those who helped set up or took part in the race,” Stuart’s wife Margaret said.

“Stuart would have been so proud to see so many take part once again in an event that seems to get bigger every year.”

And as well as proving a good work out for all involved, the event also raised over £1000 for the Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland charity.