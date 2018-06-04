PICTURES: Maggie’s Twilight Walk 2018

Almost 200 walkers turned out for our Maggie’s Centre’s fundraising Twilight Walk at the weekend.

The walkers set off from the Lomond Centre in Glenrothes to walk 1, 5 or 10 miles around the town at night-time.

It was a lovely mild night for for those setting off for their chosen course on Saturday night and there was a real carnival atmosphere at the start, with music by drum band Resonate and Marble Entertainments, and a warm up by Nikki Blyth fitness instructor.

Each walker received a Mars Bar and water from David’s Kitchen before the walk was started by Raith Rovers’ ladies’ players Stacy Penman and Tyler Rattray.

Jackie Gray Twilight Walk organiser said: “Our family is amazed at how many dedicated people join the walk year after year to support Maggie’s.

“We are so proud to be part of this event and to see so many happy faces doing their bit for the community. It’s such a lovely feeling handing over certificates at the end and seeing how delighted people are when they finish their challenge.”

Alison Allan, centre head added: “On behalf of Maggie’s Fife I’d like to say a big thanks to everyone who came along to walk on Saturday.

“We simply could not provide the vital practical, emotional and social support to people affected by cancer without the enthusiasm and passion like this from the local community.

“I’d also like to say a big thanks to the Gray family, the Sign Company, David’s Kitchen, Marbles Entertainment, Resonate, Nikki Blyth, the volunteers and everyone else who has supported us over the years.”