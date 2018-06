Dozens of former Leven Rose Queens attended The Centre at the weekend to watch the crowning of Parkhill P7 pupil Sophie Davidson.

The former Rose Queens were there to help mark the 80th anniversary of the event, and cheered as Sophie was presented with her crown, sceptre and robe.

Hundreds of locals attended the ceremony, which was held at The Centre for the first time, and followed the parade as it made its way through Leven.