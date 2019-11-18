Pictures of the crowds at Kirkcaldy Reindeer Parade

Thousands turned out as the ever-popular Mercat Reindeer Parade returned to Kirkcaldy town centre for its 31st year on Sunday.

Sitting with Santa was Zoe Harbour (7), who won a competition for the chance to ride in the sleigh. The Mercat Santa’s Grotto opened after the parade and will be open on selected days until Christmas Eve. See if you can spot yourself among the happy faces in the crowd.

Mercat Reindeer Parade in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, November 17. Picture by George McLuskie. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

